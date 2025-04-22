Bryton Marine Group acquires marina in British Columbia

The StaffApril 22, 2025
Freshwater Marina
Photo courtesy of Freshwater Marina

Bryton Marine Group acquired Freshwater Marina in Campbell River, British Columbia, effective April 16, 2025. Freshwater Marina, an iconic marina known for its services and facilities, will now operate under the Bryton Marine Group umbrella.

Bryton Marine Group is a diversified group of marine manufacturers specializing in aluminum boats ranging from 14 to 150 feet. Its brands serve commercial, government, recreational sportfishing and adventure boat markets in North America.

“We are very excited about this acquisition,” said Byron Bolton, CEO of Bryton Marine Group. “This investment in Campbell River reinforces our commitment to the community and further aligns with our purpose to enrich local and maritime communities for future generations.”

The acquisition aligns with the manufacturing capacity expansion strategy of EagleCraft Boats, a Byrton Marine Group brand.

