Safe Harbor Marinas acquired

The StaffFebruary 25, 2025
Safe Harbor Marinas
Photo courtesy of Safe Harbor Marinas

Blackstone Infrastructure has agreed to acquire Safe Harbor Marinas from Sun Communities, for $5.65 billion. Safe Harbor owns and operates 138 marinas across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

“Marinas benefit from key long-term thematic tailwinds including the growth of travel and leisure as well as population inflows into coastal cities,” said Heidi Boyd, senior managing director in Blackstone’s infrastructure business. “We believe Safe Harbor is the best-positioned company in this sector, and we look forward to working with their terrific team to invest behind their existing marinas and to expand their footprint.”

Blackstone Infrastructure has grown approximately 40 percent year-over-year since inception, now managing $55 billion of assets (as of December 31). The company invests in leading businesses in sectors with strong tailwinds, and its portfolio companies include: QTS, AirTrunk, Carrix and Invenergy, among many others.

