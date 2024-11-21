Action Water Sports to launch Clermont dealership

Action Water Sports, a Central Florida boat dealership, announced its latest expansion with the acquisition of a new location in Clermont.

Set to open after the new year, the new facility at 16212 E SR-50 will provide area boating enthusiasts with access to brands, including Cobalt, MasterCraft, and Barletta Pontoons, alongside a fully stocked pro shop and a state-of-the-art service center.

“This new location in Clermont will allow Action Water Sports to better serve the Central Florida boating community by offering not only industry-leading boat brands but also a range of extensive services,” said Jerry Brouwer, President of Action Water Sports. “With our dockside service and industry leading pro shop, we’re bringing the full Action Water Sports experience closer to home for many of our customers.”

The new Clermont dealership will feature:

A fully stocked pro shop with equipment from the industry’s top water sports brands

A state-of-the-art service center equipped with parts, accessories, and dockside service capabilities

Access to a range of boats from Cobalt, MasterCraft, and Barletta Pontoons, catering to a variety of boating enthusiasts



With an established presence in Polk City, this new location reinforces Action Water Sports’ commitment to providing boaters with superior products and exceptional service across Central Florida.