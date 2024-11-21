Action Water Sports to launch Clermont dealership

Adam QuandtNovember 21, 2024

Action Water Sports, a Central Florida boat dealership, announced its latest expansion with the acquisition of a new location in Clermont.  

Set to open after the new year, the new facility at 16212 E SR-50 will provide area boating enthusiasts with access to brands, including Cobalt, MasterCraft, and Barletta Pontoons, alongside a fully stocked pro shop and a state-of-the-art service center. 

“This new location in Clermont will allow Action Water Sports to better serve the Central Florida boating community by offering not only industry-leading boat brands but also a range of extensive services,” said Jerry Brouwer, President of Action Water Sports. “With our dockside service and industry leading pro shop, we’re bringing the full Action Water Sports experience closer to home for many of our customers.” 

The new Clermont dealership will feature: 

  • A fully stocked pro shop with equipment from the industry’s top water sports brands 
  • A state-of-the-art service center equipped with parts, accessories, and dockside service capabilities 
  • Access to a range of boats from Cobalt, MasterCraft, and Barletta Pontoons, catering to a variety of boating enthusiasts  
     

With an established presence in Polk City, this new location reinforces Action Water Sports’ commitment to providing boaters with superior products and exceptional service across Central Florida.

Adam QuandtNovember 21, 2024

Related Articles

Outdoor recreation contributes over $1.2 Trillion to the U.S. economy

November 21, 2024

ICOMIA announces updates to global ‘Propelling Our Future’ campaign

November 21, 2024

Forest River mourns passing of founder, Pete Liegl

November 21, 2024
Freedom Boat Club logo

Freedom Boat Club announces New Zealand expansion

November 21, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button