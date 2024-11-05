Suntex acquires Discovery Bay Marina

Suntex Marina Investors LLC announced that Discovery Bay Marina in California has been acquired through its joint venture.



Discovery Bay Marina is a full-service marina in the San Joaquin Delta. Located in the heart of Discovery Bay, California, the marina has concrete docks, haul and launch capability, bathrooms and showers, laundry facilities, an onsite restaurant, fuel dock, boat brokerage, third-party boat club and rentals, shopping and marine services for tenants. This property serves both the inland and coastal boater with wet slips for vessels to venture to the San Francisco Bay, and dry stack storage for back bay and pontoon boats spending the day in the San Joaquin Delta. Each slip has access to electricity and water. The marina consists of 266 in-water slips and 450 dry storage slips for vessels from 20- to 100-feet. The property also offers trailer storage.



“Discovery Bay is a stunning area with a lively community, and the marina is ideally situated to serve both visitors and residents,” said Michael Warntjes, Senior Vice President of Operations at Suntex Marinas. “The Delta seamlessly connects the Sierra Nevada foothills with the San Francisco Bay, offering endless opportunities for fishing, water sports, and boating adventures. With its unique suburban layout and relaxed coastal vibe, Discovery Bay is a special place. We believe that by bringing the distinctive Suntex experience to this well-established marina, we will not only enhance the lives of those who call Discovery Bay home but also attract new visitors eager to explore the San Joaquin Delta.”



Discovery Bay was established in the early 1970s as a mostly weekend and summer resort community. Today, Discovery Bay has evolved into a thriving year-round home for over 14,000 residents who enjoy small-town living against the backdrop of over 1,200 miles of Delta waterways.



