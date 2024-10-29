Everglades Boats names new CEO

Everglades Boats announced that Ben Cast has been selected as the next Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan 1, 2025.

Cast succeeds John Ward who will transition to a role on the Board of Directors after an impactful eight-year tenure as CEO. This succession plan was identified well in advance to ensure a seamless transition.

Cast joined Everglades Boats in May 2019, as head of sales and marketing before taking on the role of President and Chief Operating Officer where he has overseen day-to-day operations for the past several years.

“Ben’s extensive experience and proven track record make him an excellent choice for this role,” said Tom Flocco, Chairman of the Board. “His leadership has been integral to our growth, and we are confident he will guide Everglades Boats into its next chapter.”

Cast has spent nearly his entire professional career in the marine industry. After a distinguished seven years as an active-duty submarine officer in the United States Navy, Cast joined Brunswick Corporation. He worked his way up to several notable leadership roles, including president of Lowe Boats, president of Crestliner Boats and vice president of sales, marketing and customer service at Boston Whaler.

Cast holds an accounting degree from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

As part of this transition Ward will continue to provide strategic guidance and support for the company’s long-term objectives through his role on the Board of Directors. Additionally, he will represent Everglades Boats by retaining his membership on the NMMA Boat Board of Directors as well as the Center for Sportfishing Policy and the American Boatbuilders Association (ABA) Board of Directors.

During his eight years at the helm of Everglades, Ward has contributed to the company’s success and growth in many ways. Under his leadership, the business has doubled in size, expanded operations with a second production facility, launched ten new models, and effectively navigated challenges such as the COVID pandemic and Hurricane Ian. Ward’s efforts have solidified Everglades’ position as a major player in the premium saltwater fishing and recreational boating markets.

“John has done a masterful job leading Everglades Boats, leaving behind a remarkable legacy,” said Clay Naccarato, Principal of Grand Crossing Capital, the owner of Everglades Boats. “His leadership has not only driven the company’s success but has also fostered a strong team ready to tackle future challenges.”

Ward’s role as CEO at Everglades Boats caps off a 35-year career in the marine industry, which began when he joined Boston Whaler in 1989. His leadership experience spans several prominent companies including Mercury/Mercruiser, Boston Whaler and Hatteras. Renowned for his insight and deep industry knowledge, WardEverglad