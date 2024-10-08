Mack Boring partners with WhisperPower

Mack Boring & Parts Co. announced its partnership with Dutch manufacturer WhisperPower to exclusively distribute their full line of products in North and Central America.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, WhisperPower said its ongoing mission is to deliver grid-independent power systems to contribute to a cleaner future. Their first edition of low-emission, hybrid generators rolled out in 2010. The company has a wide portfolio of products, including several lines of generators for use on land and sea, inverters, battery chargers, solar panels and more.



“We are very pleased to be bringing WhisperPower’s compact generator technology to a wider recreational and commercial consumer base in the Americas,” said Scott DuBrow, Director of Sales & Marketing, Mack Boring & Parts Co. “Our customers have been asking us for these products and we are confident they will be excited by the innovation and great value that WhisperPower provides.”



“We’ve made spectacular inroads in the marine and mobile/off-grid industries around the world but finding the right partner to help expand our business in North and Central America is vital for future growth,” said Roel ter Heide, Founder/Owner of the WhisperPower Group of Companies. “Mack Boring is highly regarded as experts in engines, generator and electric technology and offers the best customer support in the industry. We are confident that they will be exceptional representatives of our brand as we move more aggressively in this region.”



