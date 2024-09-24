NMMA inducts two industry leaders into Hall of Fame

The NMMA announced today the induction of two industry veterans into the NMMA Hall of Fame, its most prestigious honor. Steve Potts, founder and CEO of Scout Boats and Mark Schwabero, retired Chairman and CEO of Brunswick Corporation, will be presented with the 2024 NMMA Hall of Fame Award during the sold-out International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition & Conference (IBEX) Industry Breakfast on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, 4th Floor, Tampa Bay Ballroom, in Tampa, Fla.

2024 NMMA Hall of Fame Inductee: Steve Potts

Steve Potts has had a passion for boatbuilding his entire life. During his high school years, he built a 14-foot boat called a Scout for a Charleston, S.C.,-based dealer, The Outboard Shop. It sold well and earned a reputation locally for being tough and durable.

In 1971, Potts began work for American Fiberglass, where he quickly became manager of the finishing department, and was eventually promoted to plant manager. In 1980, Potts returned to South Carolina to serve as plant manager for American Sail, a position he held for nine years. At night, Potts repaired fiberglass bathtubs on residential construction sites to save money to start his own boat line.

After negotiating with The Outboard Shop to secure the rights to the Scout name, and with $50,000 saved up, Potts rented a small brick barn in Summerville, S.C., where he began constructing his newly redesigned 14- and 15-foot Scout boats. In 1989, Hurricane Hugo tested the strength of Scout Boats and while operations were leveled by the storm, the boat manufacturing company was able to rebuild.

Potts used the last of his funds to purchase booth space at the Atlanta Boat Show in 1990, where he displayed three Scout models. His designs won Scout a list of 31 prospective dealers across the east coast.

“Steve is a self-made entrepreneur who grew Scout Boats from humble beginnings to an industry-leading manufacturer of recreational powerboats. His personal story is inspiring, and he’s worked to unite the industry recruiting other boat manufacturers to get involved,” said Dave Wallace, Scout Boats president. “Steve is a valued visionary and leader that can always be counted on to advocate for the industry.”

The Scout Boats brand continued to move from a locally known boat model to a sought-after brand around the world. Potts’ leadership and foresight enabled Scout Boats to weather the economic downturn in the late 2000’s, debuting 19 new models over a three-year span. His leadership remains hands-on, and he can often be found working on the shop floor, heading up the R&D department.

“Through Steve’s leadership, vision and passion, Scout Boats has become one the industry’s outstanding boat manufacturers,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA president. “Steve’s commitment to the recreational boating industry is evident throughout his 30-year career and service on the NMMA Boat Manufacturers Division Board, where he’s been a leading advocate on the industry’s behalf.”

Scout has introduced numerous industry firsts, including multiple fuel-saving hull designs, the reverse shoebox hull-deck design, a patented T-top/glass enclosure, an advanced engine mounting system called the Scout Strata-Mount, a patented articulating rocket launcher, patented bow camera, patented aft seat/convertible entertainment station, as well as many others.

Potts serves on many marine industry committees and boards and is committed to giving back to his community through donations and outreach. He resides in Daniel Island, S.C. with his wife, Dianne. They have three adult children—Stevie, Sherrie, and Stephanie—who each hold vital positions at Scout. Adding to the legacy are seven grandchildren, with the entire family immersed in the boating lifestyle in Charleston.

2024 NMMA Hall of Fame Inductee: Mark Schwabero

Thom Dammrich, former NMMA president for 21 years and co-founder of the Global Marine Business Alliance, said of Hall of Fame inductee, Mark Schwabero, “Mark has been associated with the marine industry for over 20 years and has left significant fingerprints locally, nationally and globally in his roles as leader of Mercury, Brunswick and NMMA. Mark embodies the qualities of the NMMA Hall of Fame members having made contributions with a lasting impact.”

Boating has been part of Schwabero’s life from a young age, starting with the time he spent on his uncle’s boat as a child. His passion for the boating lifestyle continued when he got married and was able to enjoy hours with his wife on their family boat.

Although Schwabero began his career in the automotive equipment sector, working for renowned companies such as Navistar International, Bosch Braking Systems North America, Pilkington Libbey-Owens-Ford and Hendrickson International, he’s become a longstanding leader in the recreational marine industry. He was introduced to the industry in 2004 when he joined Mercury Marine to lead its outboard engine business, later becoming president in 2008.

At Mercury, Schwabero led development, manufacturing and sales in the company’s global outboard marine business. He helped launch several successful products, such as the Verado supercharged engines, the popular 150hp four-stroke engine, joystick piloting propulsion systems and a host of other products, parts and accessories. Under his leadership, Mercury rose from the number two outboard engine manufacturer in North America to number one, all while improving the ease of manufacturing, durability and innovations that reduced cost while improving quality. During Schwabero’s tenure, Mercury Marine was named Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year three times and won the JD Power Award for Customer Satisfaction.

In 2014, he moved to Brunswick Corporation to serve as president and COO, later becoming chairman and CEO in 2016. During his time as CEO, Schwabero completed several value-enhancing acquisitions. Under his leadership, Brunswick continued to improve its operating results and strong track record of revenue and earnings growth.

“Throughout Mark’s career, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation and the recreational boating industry. His tireless work and dedication to making boating better has left a lasting mark,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA president. “His numerous contributions to the NMMA Board of Directors have been invaluable, particularly as Chairman of the Board, where he helped guide the association through numerous challenges.”

Schwabero’s leadership and commitment to the industry was evident through his combined 12 years of service on NMMA’s Engine Manufacturers Divisional Board, Executive Committee and Board of Directors. His service and investment on these boards drove initiatives that helped support the growth and sustainability of the recreational marine industry.

Today Schwabero serves as a director of 1st Source Corporation, where he recently completed serving as the Lead Director. In addition, he serves as a Director and Chairman of Methode Electronics. Schwabero continues to serve on the Advisory Board for the Center of Automotive Research and various committees in the College of Engineering at The Ohio State University, where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degree in engineering.

Schwabero lives in Naperville, IL with his wife, Charlotte, of 49 years, where they are both actively engaged in philanthropy. They both are enjoying their time with their two married daughters and their four grandchildren, all of whom live within 10 minutes of one another. The family enjoys time at their summer home on a lake in Ohio, where their family and friends spend as much time there as possible enjoying the boating lifestyle.

The NMMA Hall of Fame was established in 1988 and recognizes individuals who have made, or continue to generate, substantial and lasting contributions toward the advancement of the marine industry. It honors individuals whose names and deeds are synonymous with the pursuit of quality, innovation, and perfection within their respective spheres of expertise.

