Key committee passes bill protecting boaters and whales using technology

The House Committee on Natural Resources recently voted to send H.R. 8704, bipartisan legislation sponsored by U.S. Reps. Earl. L “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) and Mary Peltola (D-AK), to the full U.S. House of Representatives for its consideration. The legislation passed with bipartisan support by a vote of 23 to 13.

The bill would establish a grant program that prioritizes advanced and effective marine technology to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale (NARW). Since the rule was proposed more than two years ago, the recreational marine industry strongly encourages a technology-based approach to protecting marine mammals without putting boater safety at risk and devastating coastal economies.

During the hearing, Rep. Peltola, co-chair of the Congressional Boating Caucus, discussed NOAA’s failure to acknowledge advanced marine technology, noting, “NOAA has a habit of ignoring private sector advancements, and instead relies heavily on in-house developments but that is very short-sighted.” The Congresswoman added, “…this bill will protect endangered whales and ensure boating safety on the water.”

Adding to the debate, Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA) pushed back on arguments that technology doesn’t exist today, saying, “…the technology is there to detect whales…” and it is a “mischaracterization” to suggest otherwise. The Congressman further questioned those opposed to the bill, saying, “…why wouldn’t we want to use this technology, instead of putting out of business commercial and recreational fisheries?”

Last week, Frank Hugelmeyer, President and CEO of NMMA, issued a statement supporting the legislation, calling on Congress to support this bill and focus on technological solutions to protect marine life and boater safety. As NMMA and its industry partners have demonstrated multiple times to NOAA and decisionmakers in Congress, advanced marine technology exists today that can better protect the NARW population.