Bass Pro announces 10% workforce reduction at aluminum facilities

Bass Pro Shops recently announced it has reduced its aluminum boatbuilding workforce by 10%. Following the reduction, the company said it currently employs approximately 1,000 team members in its Ozarks aluminum operations.

“The decision to eliminate any position is not something we take lightly. Our employees are the best in the industry, and they have never wavered in their commitment to build superior products for our customers,” the company said in a statement. “Out of respect and appreciation for their dedicated service, the company will continue to support each Outfitter as fairly as possible through the transition.”

Bass Pro said that current economic conditions and a downturn in consumer demand ultimately brought the decision to lower production and reduce the workforce. However, with the cyclical nature of the industry in mind, the company said it hopes to recall workers “as market pressures ease.”