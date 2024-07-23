NMMA promotes Scott Berry to VP of engineering standards

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) recently announced the promotion of Scott Berry to vice president of engineering standards. Berry has been with the association since 2018, most recently as senior director of engineering standards where he manages NMMA certification programs, domestic and international standards development, risk management publications and technical support.

In his new role, Berry will take a greater leadership role in ongoing oversight of all certification programs and various other initiatives that support the industry’s commitment to product and boating safety. He currently serves on the American Boat and Yacht Council’s (ABYC) Tech Board, numerous project technical committees, and as Chair of the Thermal Appliance PTC, in addition to serving on various International Organization for Standardization (ISO) working groups and the Board of Directors of the International Marine Certification Institute (IMCI).

“Over the years, Scott has served the marine industry and demonstrated his ability as a leader in recreational boating. His expertise to support NMMA members through management of the product certification programs, standards development and technical support has been a tremendous asset to manufacturers and boating safety,” stated Robert Newsome, chief administrative officer and senior vice president of operations.

Berry will continue to lead efforts to ensure compliance standards are met for boat, yacht, personal watercraft, component, and trailer certification programs.