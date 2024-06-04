ORR releases new recreation funding report

Adam QuandtJune 4, 2024

Today the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR) released a new report, “Recreation Funding in America: Current Results and Future Insights.” This first-of-its-kind comprehensive study conducted by Southwick Associates, Inc. on behalf of ORR aggregates and analyzes current federal funding streams for outdoor recreation and identifies potential future threats to these funding sources including changing energy demands, evolving participation, inflation, weather events and climate change, and stagnant appropriations trends.

The report highlights the pressing need for innovative solutions to ensure sustainable funding for the $1.1 trillion recreation economy and the millions of Americans and communities who rely on it in the face of these potential funding gaps.

Read the full report from ORR here.
 

