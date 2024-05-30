Uflex welcomes new vice president general manager

Uflex USA, Inc., a manufacturer in marine steering and control systems, announced the appointment of Mike Benedek as the company’s new vice president general manager.

With over 25 years of experience in the field, most recently serving as the vice president of sales and marketing at Patrick Industries, Benedek has a proven track record of driving growth and implementing strategic initiatives. His extensive knowledge and leadership skills make him an invaluable addition to the Uflex team as they continue to deliver innovative steering products as well as creating new core products for the group.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Benedek to the Uflex family,” said Peter Gai, Managing Director of the Ultraflex Group. “His impressive background and proven leadership make him the perfect fit to lead our team forward as we continue to innovate and deliver best-in-class solutions to our customers.”

In his new role, Benedek will oversee Uflex’s operations, focusing on driving growth, enhancing operational efficiency, and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. His strategic vision and passion for the marine industry will play a pivotal role in shaping Uflex’s future success. “I am honored to join Uflex and lead the talented team of professionals here,” said Benedek. “I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to Uflex’s continued success and drive growth in the marine steering and control systems market.”