Massachusetts kicks off KIDS Boating and Fishing Week June 1

The Massachusetts Marine Trades Association (MMTA) recently announced that “Massachusetts KIDS Boating and Fishing week” will take place from June 1-9, 2024. This important effort encourages and promotes youth boating and fishing events around the state. This will be the sixth year the MMTA has promoted the events and timeframe. Currently there are seven registered events participating in 2024.

The dates of Massachusetts Kids Boating & Fishing week once again coincide with Great Outdoors Month and National Fishing and Boating week – National Fishing and Boating Week Info (takemefishing.org). One of the key objectives for Massachusetts KIDS Boating and Fishing week events is to highlight what boating and fishing industry organizations and businesses offer kids in the state and to introduce new kids to the water. Approximately 70% of adult boaters started boating when they were kids, and the MMTA said it recognizes that the more kids it can get on the water in a safe and smart manner today, the better off the industry will be tomorrow.

KIDS Boating & Fishing events include:

Youth Fishing Derby with ConfiKIDS – June 1; 8-10:30 a.m. – Buzzards Bay

Lakeside KIDS Event – June 6, 4-7 p.m. – Webster

Touch a Boat Day – June 8, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Nantucket Boat Basin

KIDS in Boating Day – June 8, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Charlestown Marina

KIDS in Boating Class – June 8, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. – Marine Max Boston / Bay Pointe Marina

Foxboro Kids’ Fishing Derby – June 9, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Lane Property – Foxboro

KIDS in Boating Day – June 9, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Boston Harbor Shipyard & Marina

For more information on Mass KIDS Boating & Fishing week, visit: www.masskidsboatingday.org