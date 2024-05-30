Association of Marina Industries Conference seminar proposal deadline approaching

The Association of Marina Industries (AMI) is currently accepting proposals for breakout sessions and workshops. AMI announced that seminar proposals for the 2025 Association of Marina Industries Conference & Expo — which will take place from January 28-30, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — must be submitted by June 1, 2024.

If you have innovative ideas, best practices, or valuable insights relevant to the marina and boatyard industry, AMI invites you to submit a proposal. The association is looking for topics that cater to all aspects of marina and boatyard operations and management. The conference audience includes Certified Marina Managers (CMMs), Certified Marina Operators (CMOs), marina designers, engineers, sales professionals, staff, and suppliers.

Those interested in presenting, can submit a proposal using the Association of Marina Industries submission form.