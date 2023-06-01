KICKER Marine named official audio sponsor of Formula 1 Powerboat Championship

KICKER Marine Audio will join the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, June 1-3, 2023 as part of the LOTO Powerfest event. In conjunction with OPA (Offshore Powerboat Association) the annual event will feature some of the fastest boats in the world, including offshore and circuit boats. The Powerfest excitement will take place in front of Shady Gators waterfront bar and Camden on the Lake Resort at the 7-mile marker.

“The performance boater that is drawn to this type of event is definitely the KICKER Marine Audio customer who expects the same kind of performance from his or her boat’s sound system,” says Jeremy Bale, Brand Manager, “We are pleased to partner with Formula 1 Powerboat on this and other events to bring KICKER into the sport. ‘Go Overboard’ is our marine slogan and that certainly fits the Formula 1 and Powerfest profile!” he adds.

The Stillwater, OK-based company has been “Livin’ Loud” for 50 years and will be a welcomed addition to all the festivities planned in various locations. As the “Official Series Audio Partner,” KICKER will have an active display of its marine components and sound systems, participate in the Friday Night Street Party and will again add its sponsorship to “F1 Race Ride Experience” for the second consecutive year. The 2-seater pace boat for the race series is also used to provide rides to VIPs, dignitaries, media and sponsors, to help introduce the excitement of racing to the public. Promoted via social media and at the events, the rides share the thrill of boating at dragster-like speeds of over 100 mph and is used as an educational tool to introduce youth to the sport. KICKER Marine Audio’s logo will be placed on the boat and safety gear, providing excellent visibility throughout the race.

Tim Seebold, F1 Powerboats managing director, brings the F1 Series to his hometown of the Lake of the Ozarks where powerboating is the most popular summer activity. Seebold states, “I’m proud to bring our championship caliber powerboat racing home to the lake area and look forward to an exciting weekend of racing and entertainment. We are also grateful to our sponsor, KICKER Marine Audio for adding its powerful sound and support to the championship.”