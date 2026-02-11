2026 Viking and Valhalla VIP Boat Show Sees Record Attendance

The Viking and Valhalla VIP Boat Show marked the world premiere of the Viking 50 Billfish and drew record attendance at the Viking Yacht Service Center. Owners, Viking and Valhalla enthusiasts, dealers and media took part in two days of nonstop sea trials and dockside activity.

“This is what the VIP is all about–putting owners on the water, showing them the full lineup and letting the product speak for itself,” said Viking president and CEO Pat Healey. “We have a great team, strong dealers and vendors, and the best boats in the industry. This event brings all of that together.”

The VIP featured 24 boats from Viking Yachts and Valhalla Boatworks, spanning models from 28 to 90 feet, along with three yachts from sister company Princess Yachts America. Attendance exceeded 1,500 registered guests, setting a record for the VIP. An incredible 80 sea trials were completed across the Viking and Valhalla fleets. Dock traffic was steady throughout. Sales activity was strong, with transactions and follow-up still underway.

Steady Event Engagement

The Vendor Village was a major draw. More than 75 companies (a record) participated, with steady engagement throughout the event. Guests moved between boats and the Vendor Village, connecting with equipment manufacturers, service providers and Viking Marine Group companies between sea trials.

Activities began earlier in the week with Media Day on Wednesday, which also allowed dealer marketing teams time to collect photo and video content. Thursday was dedicated to dealer sea trials. Friday began with a dealer business meeting ahead of the public portion of the event. During the meeting, Healey reviewed product momentum and shared company updates, including the announcement of Delmarva Marine Group as the new authorized Viking Yachts and Valhalla Boatworks dealer for Maryland, the Chesapeake Bay region and sharing Delaware.

Marlin magazine editor-in-chief Jack Vitek presented Healey, who was named Marlin Person of the Year earlier this year, with a framed copy of the article recognizing the honor.

New Debuts

The Viking 50 Billfish made its world premiere and was among the most active boats at the docks. The new Viking 50 Convertible was also on display following its debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. The Valhalla 55 Sport Yacht appeared at the VIP for the first time after its introduction at FLIBS, where it won Best of Show, alongside the Valhalla V-55centerconsole demo and V-46.Additional models included the Viking 82 Enclosed Bridge with tower and the Viking 90 Sky Bridge.

This was the 30th year of the VIP event. “It takes a team effort, and we have a great team,” said Healey. “We’re all in–and we have been since 1964.”