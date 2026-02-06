TheYachtMarket Rolls Out Stantia Updates for Yacht Brokers

TheYachtMarket announced a series of updates to Stantia, its sales growth platform, with the launch of a new PDF creation tool designed specifically for yacht brokers.

The new PDF creator allows brokers to generate professional, branded sales documents directly from their boat listings in just a few clicks, according to the company. The feature is designed to remove the need for third-party design tools and manual formatting, significantly reducing the time spent producing client-facing materials.

Brokers can create unlimited templates, including multi-page specification brochures and single-page window cards, available in portrait or landscape formats. Templates can be customized with brokerage-specific fonts, colors and contact details, according to the company, with optional branding removal to support co-brokerage arrangements. Units of measurement are converted automatically.

A Game-Changer for Yacht Brokers

Once set up, PDFs are generated instantly by selecting a boat and template, according to the company, with the finished document downloaded and ready for immediate use.

“The PDF creator is a game-changer for yacht brokers,” said Richard Roberts, CEO of TheYachtMarket, in a news release. “We’ve listened closely to our clients and understand that time is their most valuable resource. This feature eliminates hours of manual work, allowing brokers to focus on what they do best – connecting buyers with their dream boats. We’re proud of this creation and to help lead the way in making brokers’ lives easier.”

The PDF creator forms part of a wider programme of Stantia improvements delivered throughout 2025, according to the company, aimed at strengthening how brokers manage contacts, leads and listings.

Customer Engagement Improvements

Alongside the PDF creator, TheYachtMarket has rolled out substantial improvements to Stantia’s customer engagement tools throughout 2025, including:

Email marketing integration: Brokers can now mark contacts as opted in or out for email marketing and export them to CSV format for seamless integration with platforms like Mailchimp, Constant Contact, or HubSpot. The export includes contact tags, enabling precise list segmentation.

Advanced task management: Tasks can now be linked directly to both contacts and boats, with dedicated tabs on contact and boat pages displaying all related activities. Visual badges highlight overdue tasks, ensuring nothing falls through the cracks.

Lead prioritisation: Temperature settings (hot, warm, cold) help brokers prioritise leads effectively, with enhanced search functionality by temperature, source, and tags.

Multiple primary contacts: Brokers can now “star” multiple email addresses per contact, with emails from Stantia automatically sent to all starred addresses – perfect for couples or business partnerships.