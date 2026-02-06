Godfrey Pontoon Boats Receives Minneapolis Boat Show NMMA Innovation Award

The StaffFebruary 6, 2026
Godfrey pontoon boats
Godfrey Pontoon Boats' 2026 Sanpan model.

Godfrey Pontoon Boats, manufacturer of Godfrey pontoon boats and Hurricane deck boats, announced its 2026 Sanpan model has been awarded the 2026 Minneapolis Boat Show Innovation Award in the pontoon category.

Organized by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and judged by members of Boating Writers International (BWI), the awards recognize innovative distinction from other products currently being manufactured, benefit to the marine industry and consumers, practicality and cost-effectiveness. The NMMA and BWI announced the winners of the 2026 Innovation Awards at the new Industry Breakfast Briefing and Awards Presentation on January 22 at the Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show.

The 2026 Sanpan features a newly designed rail frame that combines sleek, modern aesthetics with durability. An updated helm offers a 12-inch multifunction display, digital switching with all lighting controls on one screen, and a custom user interface. For frequently used functions, Godfrey has added six tactile push buttons. A push-button entry door system opens smoothly and secures firmly with magnetic hold-open technology.

“The Godfrey Sanpan exhibits many of the most contemporary features of what is expected by the discriminating pontoon boat buyer in 2026,” said judge Bill Gius. “Power options, controls, creature comforts, electronics and sound technologies make it an exemplary platform for all around boating enjoyment.”

“We’d like to offer our sincere gratitude to the NMMA and the BWI judges for selecting Sanpan for this prestigious award,” added Lori Szczypiorski, Director of Product Management and Marketing, Godfrey Pontoon Boats. “The Godfrey team engineered this pontoon to help boaters relax and enjoy every moment. We’re confident Sanpan customers will appreciate the thoughtful details that went into this redesign, both large and small.”

