Yachting Ventures’ Startup Zone Returns to Dubai International Boat Show

Yachting Ventures (YV), a media and events platform for startups and emerging technology in leisure marine, will return to the Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) from April 8-12, 2026.

Now in its 32nd edition and organized by Dubai World Trade Centre, DIBS will be held at Dubai Harbour. Introduced by YV in 2025, the Startup Zone provides a platform for emerging companies to gain visibility and connect directly with decision-makers across the leisure marine value chain in the region.

Beyond the show floor, YV curated a broader ecosystem experience, including visits to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) Accelerator Programme and attendance at STEP, one of the region’s startup and technology conferences. Several participating startups secured new partnerships, investor conversations and regional exposure as a result.

One participating startup, iWarranty, was subsequently accepted into the MBRIF Accelerator and went on to establish a presence in Dubai, using the YV Startup Zone at DIBS as a launchpad into the regional market. YV plans to curate similar ecosystem-led opportunities in 2026.

Gabbi Richardson, Founder of YV, said,“Our first year at the DIBS confirmed the real appetite for innovation in leisure marine across the region. Returning this April allows us to build on what worked and give a new group of startups meaningful access to investors, partners, and industry leaders who can help them scale in the UAE and wider Middle East.”