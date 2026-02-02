The Irish Boat Shop Selects Latimer W. Spinney as President

The Irish Boat Shop Board of Directors has chosen Latimer W. Spinney to be president of Irish Boat Shop effective February 17, 2026.

As president, Spinney will lead the Irish Boat Shop organization with operations in Harbor Springs, Charlevoix and Traverse City, Michigan. He will oversee new and brokered boat sales, boat service and repair, dockage and boat storage.

“I grew up in Harbor Springs and learned how to sail at Little Traverse Sailors,” said Spinney in a news release. “Irish Boat Shop has long stood as a fixture of the community I’ve always considered home. I am delighted to return home to Harbor Springs and become president of this industry-leading organization.”

Spinney has recently served as general manager of Hinckley Yachts’ largest facility, in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. He also held positions with Hinckley Yachts as Director of Service, with Hunt Yachts and various other positions in client services.

Spinney has vast global sailing experience including participation in the America’s Cup and the Admiral’s Cup, and has achieved five distance race course records. He has managed logistics, systems and technical support for elite sailboat racing teams.

“Since Dave Irish founded the Boat Shop in 1961, our primary goal has been to help people have fun on the water,” said Irish Boat Shop board chair Susan Irish Stewart in the release. “Lat is an excellent choice to lead us in future pursuit of that goal because he has experience in all kinds of boating including ocean sailing and racing, all sizes of power boats and all the fun summer activities that happen in Northern Michigan.”