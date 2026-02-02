Mercury Marine and De Antonio Yachts Announce 5-Year Supply Agreement

Mercury Marine announced the renewal of its exclusive supply agreement with De Antonio Yachts, extending their successful partnership for another five years. The agreement was renewed during the 2026 Dusseldorf Boat Show and will continue involving Touron as Mercury’s distributor partner, which will keep on working closely with the yard.

Since the inception of De Antonio Yachts, Mercury Marine has been the provider of propulsion systems for the brand’s portfolio.

De Antonio Yachts is renowned for its distinctive designs, featuring concealed outboard engines and versatile layouts that maximize deck space for socializing and cruising. Their range includes the D23, D29, D32, D36, D42, D50 and D60 models, on side of the new model D36 Cabin, that will be presented this year. All of them, equipped with state-of-the-art features such as joystick piloting, large multi-function displays (MFDs), bow thrusters, electric sunroofs, and comfortable cabins, all powered by Mercury engines.

“We are excited to extend our exclusive partnership with De Antonio Yachts,” said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president, in a news release. “Our collaboration has delivered outstanding products to boating enthusiasts around the world. This renewed agreement highlights our shared commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.”

Marc de Antonio and Stan Chmielewski, co-founders of the shipyard, added, “This agreement strengthens De Antonio Yachts’ strategy for expansion and growth in other markets, such as the American market and, more specifically, the United States, where we will soon be able to see the company’s flagship vessel, the D60, powered by four Mercury V12 600-hp outboard engines at the Miami International Boat Show.”

Under the new agreement, Mercury Marine will continue to supply its latest range of propulsion solutions exclusively to de Antonio Yachts.