Gunpowder, Inc. Expands Partnership with Seakeeper

Lifestyle agency Gunpowder, Inc. just announced the expansion of its partnership with Seakeeper, a marine stabilization technology company. Following a successful year representing Seakeeper Ride, Gunpowder now serves as the public relations agency of record for the broader Seakeeper brand, supporting communications across its full portfolio of marine stabilization solutions.

Gunpowder began working with Seakeeper Ride in 2024, collaborating closely to elevate mainstream brand awareness, educate boaters and media on its revolutionary Vessel Attitude Control System technology and position the first-of-its-kind product as a game-changing stabilization solution for modern boaters. Now, Gunpowder will help Seakeeper tell its complete story, highlighting how the Seakeeper gyro stabilizes a boat at rest and low speeds, while Ride delivers stabilization underway.

“Seakeeper has built a category-defining brand around solving real problems for boaters through engineering and innovation,” said Ryan Chuckel, founder and CEO of Gunpowder, in a news release. “Our work with Seakeeper Ride over the past year has been a great collaboration, and expanding that partnership to support the broader Seakeeper brand was a natural next step. We’re excited to help tell the Seakeeper story in a way that resonates with media, industry partners, and the boating community at large.”

“Gunpowder has proven to be a thoughtful, strategic partner with a strong grasp of both our technology and our audience,” added Kelsey Barrett, Seakeeper’s director of brand & creative. “Their work with Seakeeper Ride demonstrated a clear ability to translate complex engineering into compelling storytelling. We’re looking forward to expanding that collaboration as we continue to grow the Seakeeper brand globally.”

Gunpowder will support Seakeeper with ongoing media relations, brand storytelling, influencer management and strategic communications initiatives, with a focus on strengthening awareness and engagement across the marine, outdoor and enthusiast landscapes.