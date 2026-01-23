Hanse Yachts adds Australian dealer

Performance Cruising Yachts has been appointed as the exclusive Australian dealer for the full Hanse Yachts AG portfolio.

“This appointment is an important next step in expanding the HanseYachts AG brands in Australia,” said Maxim Neumann, vice president of sales at Hanse Yachts. “Performance Cruising Yachts brings exceptional experience, professionalism and passion for boating, making them the ideal partner for our long-term growth in the region.”

Performance Cruising, founded by Olympian, circumnavigator and multiple Sydney to Hobart veteran Matt Hayes, will make its first official appearance with the Hanse Yachts Group at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show in May.

Hanse Yachts brands include Hanse, Moody, Dehler, Sealine, Fjord and Ryck.