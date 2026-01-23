ABYC announces 2026 Marine Law Symposium

The American Boat & Yacht Council will host its seventh Marine Law Symposium on April 1–2, 2026.

The event offers in-person attendance in Annapolis, Maryland, and a live online option.

The case-based continuing education event is designed for marine surveyors, attorneys, insurance professionals, boat builders, accessory manufacturers, compliance specialists and marine service leaders.

“The ABYC Marine Law Symposium sits at the intersection of marine safety standards, maritime law and marine surveying,” said James Coté of Coté Marine LLC. “It offers valuable networking and practical learning for marine professionals.”

Topics and presenters

Death from a Prop Strike : Raúl Chacón, Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP.

High Speed Accident Ejecting 10 Passengers : Don Bricker, Bricker Graydon Wyatt LLP, and Eric S. Winkel, Design Research Engineering.

The Anatomy of a Complex Marine Fire Investigation : James Coté, Coté Marine LLC.

The Pre-Purchase Surveyor’s Nightmare : Christopher Buck, Law Offices of Christopher Buck, and Stephen Mason, Mason Marine Surveyors.

Marina and Boatyard Fires: Prevention, Compliance, Investigation and Liabilities : Daniel Rutherford, Arrowhead Intermediaries.

: Steven Knox, Knox Marine Consultants, and Andy Landry III, Gray Reed. Next Level Accident Reconstruction: Jonathan Klopman, Marine Surveyor.

“This event is all about real cases, what happened, what was alleged and what marine pros can do to strengthen their findings and reduce risk,” said Kevin Scullen, membership director of ABYC. “This year we’re covering everything from accident reconstruction using drone imagery, GPS forensics and forensic video to complex fire investigations, prop strikes and high-speed incidents.”