Fluid Marine appoints executive vice president

The StaffJanuary 14, 2026
Tony Van Meter, executive VP of Fluid Marine
Tony Van Meter was named executive vice president on January 12. Photo courtesy of Fluid Marine

Fluid Marine has named Tony Van Meter as executive vice president, effective January 12. He will focus on strategic growth initiatives, business development, customer engagement and alignment across Fluid Marine’s patrol, SAR and commercial vessel programs.

“Tony brings a rare combination of operational background and commercial leadership,” said Carl Herndon, president of Fluid Marine. “His firsthand understanding of professional operators, combined with decades of experience in the marine industry, makes him a strong addition to our leadership team.”

Van Meter brings more than three decades of experience in the maritime industry, with a career that began in operational service with the United States Coast Guard, followed by service as a marine enforcement officer. Van Meter previously held executive leadership positions at SHOXS, where he played a key role in serving defense, law enforcement, commercial and recreational marine markets.

“Fluid Marine has earned a strong reputation for building rugged, purpose-driven vessels that serve professional operators every day,” Van Meter said. “I’m excited to join the team and work closely with customers, partners and internal teams as the company continues to build momentum.”

