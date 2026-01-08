Saxdor Yachts announces president of sales for the Americas

The StaffJanuary 8, 2026
Don Smith of Saxdor Yachts
Don Smith will lead Saxdor’s commercial operations and grow its product presence and development strategy across the Americas. Photo courtesy of Saxdor

Saxdor Yachts has appointed Don Smith as president of sales for the Americas, effective January 1.

After over 40 years in the marine sector, Smith brings experience in sales leadership, dealer network development and market expansion. He has held senior positions at Groupe Beneteau, Brunswick, Regal Marine, MarineMax and Galati Yacht Sales.

In his new role, he will lead Saxdor’s commercial operations and grow its product presence and development strategy across the Americas. His focus will be on strengthening the company’s distribution network and expanding market reach.

“Don’s leadership and deep industry expertise make him the ideal choice to accelerate Saxdor’s growth in the Americas,” said Aki Juhakorpi, chief commercial officer of Saxdor Yachts. “We’re excited to welcome him to the team.

