MarineMax names coastal region VP

MarineMax has promoted TJ Rose to vice president of the coastal region. Rose will lead operations across multiple coastal markets, with a focus on growth, operational excellence and delivering an elevated customer experience.

Rose joined MarineMax in 1999 as a sales consultant in Ohio. He advanced into leadership as general manager of the MarineMax Baltimore location and later served as district manager, overseeing multiple stores. In November 2018, Rose was named regional president and successfully guided multi-market growth, strengthened cross-market collaboration and played a visible role in several key store transitions across the company.

As vice president of the coastal region, Rose will focus on continuing to elevate the customer experience through stronger sales-to-service connections, proactive communication and consistent delivery of excellence. He will lead efforts to grow market share and strengthen brand activation while ensuring disciplined P&L ownership and best practices across F&I, service and storage.