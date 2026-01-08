David Walters Yachts named MJM Yachts dealer across Caribbean

MJM Yachts has announced that David Walters Yachts now represents its brand throughout The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands, as well as in the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Sint/St. Maarten, St. Barths, St. Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean.

“We have long admired the MJM brand and are genuinely excited to welcome their yachts into our portfolio as part of their dealer network,” said Josh Mclean, president of David Walters Yachts.

“David Walters Yachts shares our belief that great design must perform in the real world,” said Natascia Hatch, president and CEO of MJM Yachts. “In The Bahamas and Caribbean, owners want a yacht that welcomes friends aboard and still cruises confidently between islands – ready for quick hops, longer weekends and changing conditions. That versatility is exactly what MJM is built for, and we’re excited to partner with the David Walters Yachts team.”