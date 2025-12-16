BRP appoints Denis Le Vot as president and CEO

BRP has announced the appointment of Denis Le Vot as president and chief executive officer, effective February 1, 2026. He will also join the board of directors following the retirement of José Boisjoli, who will step down as chair. Pierre Beaudoin will become chair, while Barbara Samardzich will remain the lead independent director of the board.

“I’m grateful for the trust the board has placed in me, and I’m truly excited to embark on this new adventure and lead BRP into a new chapter,” said Le Vot. “BRP is a company that distinguishes itself as a leader and has built a strong foundation for future growth. Its reputation for technological expertise, bold design vision and market-shaping products is unmatched.”

An engineering graduate of École des Mines de Paris, Le Vot has over three decades of experience with Renault Group and Nissan, where he held multiple senior leadership roles across global markets before being appointed CEO of Renault’s Dacia brand in 2021.

Le Vot succeeds Boisjoli, whose 36-year tenure with the company included 22 years as president and CEO. “As I conclude my time at BRP, I’m proud of what we have become,” Boisjoli said. “I’m confident that BRP is the best-positioned OEM in the industry and the timing could not be better for me to hand over the wheel to Denis, who will work alongside a solid executive team. I want to congratulate Denis on his appointment and wish him and everyone at BRP a successful adventure ahead.”