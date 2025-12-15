AMI announces 2026 pre-conference programs

The Association of Marina Industries (AMI) has announced it will host a full day of pre-conference programs before the launch of the 2026 AMI Conference and Expo. The conference will be held at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Monday, February 2, 2026.

Led by industry veteran Jeremy Holcomb, CMM, participants explore the daily realities of managing a marina, from maintenance and emergency preparedness to financial oversight and long-term planning. Attendees will learn how AI can enhance predictive maintenance, automate customer communications, optimize revenue and improve operational efficiency. Industry experts will also share real-world examples, tools and strategies that can be implemented immediately.

The Marina and Boatyard Tour will give attendees an inside look at three standout facilities: Inlet Harbor Marina, which showcases resilient operations following hurricane recovery; Halifax Harbor Marina, which highlights large-scale marina management and amenities; and New Smyrna Marina, which demonstrates resort-style marina services and easy access to both the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean.

The pre-conference programs will flow seamlessly into the AMI Member Meeting and First-Time Attendee Reception. The day will conclude with the official opening of the AMI Conference and Expo and a reception on the Exhibit Hall floor, welcoming attendees to connect with industry leaders, exhibitors and peers.

The pre-conference events require an additional fee and can only be added to a full conference registration. They are designed to enhance the overall conference experience through education, networking and exclusive access to leading marina operations.