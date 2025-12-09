Invincible Boats announces planned layoffs

Invincible Boats has filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice, announcing the elimination of 74 positions at its Opa-Locka, Florida, facility.

According to the notice, the company will cease production operations at the location as part of a strategic transition to a marine service and support center. As a result, manufacturing and production roles will be permanently eliminated. A portion of the workforce will remain to support ongoing service operations.

Invincible is providing the required 60 days’ advance written notice ahead of the permanent layoffs, which are scheduled for January 20, 2026. The affected positions span manufacturing, assembly, lamination, rigging and related support functions, as well as a limited number of supervisory and technical roles tied to production. Approximately 45 positions will be retained.