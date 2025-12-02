Co-founder of Skier’s Choice to retire

The StaffDecember 2, 2025
Rick Tinker of Skier's Choice
Photo courtesy of Skier's Choice

Skier’s Choice, manufacturer of Supra and Moomba boats, has announced that Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Rick Tinker will retire in spring 2026, concluding his 40-year career in the marine industry.

“I am honored to have worked with such an incredible team at Skier’s Choice, from our dedicated employees to our award-winning dealers, for going on 30 years,” said Tinker. “During my journey here, our team has delivered over 50,000 Supra and Moomba boats to consumers worldwide. I cannot thank our passionate owners enough for allowing us to be a part of their boating experience.”

Tinker, one of three founders of Skier’s Choice in the late 1990s, has led the company as both executive vice president and president. He served as the primary lead on the acquisition of the Supra and Moomba brands from United Marine of Tennessee. Under his stewardship, both brands have earned 20 consecutive Customer Satisfaction Index Awards.

Before co-founding Skier’s Choice, Tinker spent nearly a decade in the ski and wake boat industry, advancing through senior finance and operations roles. His career came full circle as he has worked alongside his son at Skier’s Choice for over eight years.

He served on the Independent Boat Builders Inc. (IBBI) board from 2004 to 2024, including four years as chairman. He has also contributed his expertise to the NMMA Boat Board and NMMA Big Board.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is the team and culture we’ve built at Skier’s Choice,” Tinker said. “The foundation is strong, and I have complete confidence in our leadership and employees to continue delivering exceptional products and experiences to our customers and dealers for many years to come.”

