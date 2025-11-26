BRIG USA adds Ohio dealer

The StaffNovember 26, 2025
BRIG USA has announced the addition of True North Yacht Sales and Service, a full-service marine operation located in Sandusky, Ohio. The partnership strengthens BRIG’s presence in the Great Lakes region and throughout the Midwest.

True North Yacht Sales and Service offers sales, service, storage and marina amenities, and will now represent the full range of BRIG models.

“Our growth throughout the United States is a direct reflection of strong consumer demand for BRIG design, performance and craftsmanship,” said Carl Herndon, president of BRIG USA. “True North Yacht Sales and Service aligns perfectly with our commitment to premium service and an elevated ownership experience. We are proud to welcome them to the BRIG network.”

