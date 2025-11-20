Dame Design Awards announced at Metstrade

2025 Metstrade Dame Awards

The 2025 DAME Design Award was presented to LXNAV’s E360 chart plotter at the Metstrade Official Opening in Amsterdam. The Jury also identified eight category winners, 18 special mentions and named two Environmental Design Award winners. There were 67 nominated products selected out of 146 entries.

The jury noted the LXNAV E360’s easily integrated compact, cohesive design, intuitive user interface, broad range of functions and responsive screen. LXNAV is a Slovenian manufacturer that creates high-performance instruments for gliders. The Jury was intrigued to see the E360 bringing aviation design expertise to the company’s emerging marine products at a friendly price.

“The Jury had the unprecedented task of assessing 146 products this year,” said Patrick Hemp, technical director of ICOMIA and acting chair of the DAME jury. “Each judge was acutely aware of the effort and investment that sat behind every product that we considered – whether complex or seemingly simple.”

He said the winning products highlight the industry’s focus on improved designs, technology integration, pricing and efficiency.

“It’s also clear that market-changing design is being delivered by a broad variety of marine equipment businesses,: he added. “We expect the industry’s long-established names to deliver products that propel the industry forward – and momentum from established companies has certainly picked up again in this year’s awards. However, new market entrants and startups are also making their mark. Our DAME Design Awards overall winner is a great example, as are the nominations for no less than five Metstrade and Superyacht Startup exhibitors, three of whom claimed well-deserved Special Mentions.”

DAME Design Awards 2O25 Overall Winner

  • LXNAV E360 Round Chartplotter

Category Winners

  • Personal Equipment – FLIR Ocean Scout Pro
  • Onboard Facilities, Comfort and Entertainment – Dometic CSX Refrigeration System
  • Navigation and Communication – LXNAV E360 Round Chartplotter
  • Electronic and Electrical Systems – Simarine SAC15R (NMEA 2000 Smart AC Distribution Unit)
  • Propulsion and Dynamics – Dometic DG3 Gyro
  • Deck Equipment – Softstep by One Palma
  • Safety & Security Aboard – Garmin OnBoard System
  • Manufacturing, Support Products & Materials – Supersede Marine Board

Environmental Design Awards

  • ONE Palma IFS Multi Tradewind Sail
  • Digital Yacht BILGE IQ

Special Mentions

Personal Equipment

  • Henri-Lloyd Ocean Pro
  • Zhik X Range Hiking Boots and Carbon Insole

Onboard Facilities, Comfort and Entertainment

  • Brand ID Smartdeck HEAT
  • Dometic Sanitation Wall Holding Tank Series with VacuMAX Technology
  • maglassX PORTOFINO BLACK magnetic lamp

Navigation and Communication

  • Avikus NEUBOAT Dock II
  • SEA.AI WATCHKEEPER

Electronic and Electrical Systems

  • AS Labruna VOLTAB
  • LightGraphix LD1093Z

Propulsion and Dynamics

  • Marlic 3520 Hydraulic Steering Cylinder
  • ZF POD 4900

Deck Equipment

  • Seldén Ratchet for CXr Code furler
  • Linnext TENDER-REST Dinghy-Chocks

Safety and Security Aboard

  • Digital Yacht BILGE IQ
  • Sensar Marine Expansion Hub

Manufacturing, Support Products and Materials

  • Effetto Venturi GiPSy-mini
  • Fastmount VL-PF3 Recessed Mount Acoustic Clip
  • Sace Components CorkMood

The names of all the winners and shortlisted entrants are listed above. The full Jury Report is available with the winning entries and why they won.

The DAME Design Awards are organized, funded and hosted by Metstrade. Entry fees are donated to a charity selected by the Metstrade Exhibition Committee. A record €21,900 was donated to The Ocean Conservation Trust during the Opening Ceremony.

