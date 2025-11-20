Dame Design Awards announced at Metstrade

The 2025 DAME Design Award was presented to LXNAV’s E360 chart plotter at the Metstrade Official Opening in Amsterdam. The Jury also identified eight category winners, 18 special mentions and named two Environmental Design Award winners. There were 67 nominated products selected out of 146 entries.

The jury noted the LXNAV E360’s easily integrated compact, cohesive design, intuitive user interface, broad range of functions and responsive screen. LXNAV is a Slovenian manufacturer that creates high-performance instruments for gliders. The Jury was intrigued to see the E360 bringing aviation design expertise to the company’s emerging marine products at a friendly price.

“The Jury had the unprecedented task of assessing 146 products this year,” said Patrick Hemp, technical director of ICOMIA and acting chair of the DAME jury. “Each judge was acutely aware of the effort and investment that sat behind every product that we considered – whether complex or seemingly simple.”

He said the winning products highlight the industry’s focus on improved designs, technology integration, pricing and efficiency.

“It’s also clear that market-changing design is being delivered by a broad variety of marine equipment businesses,: he added. “We expect the industry’s long-established names to deliver products that propel the industry forward – and momentum from established companies has certainly picked up again in this year’s awards. However, new market entrants and startups are also making their mark. Our DAME Design Awards overall winner is a great example, as are the nominations for no less than five Metstrade and Superyacht Startup exhibitors, three of whom claimed well-deserved Special Mentions.”

DAME Design Awards 2O25 Overall Winner

LXNAV E360 Round Chartplotter

Category Winners

Personal Equipment – FLIR Ocean Scout Pro

Onboard Facilities, Comfort and Entertainment – Dometic CSX Refrigeration System

Navigation and Communication – LXNAV E360 Round Chartplotter

Electronic and Electrical Systems – Simarine SAC15R (NMEA 2000 Smart AC Distribution Unit)

Propulsion and Dynamics – Dometic DG3 Gyro

Deck Equipment – Softstep by One Palma

Safety & Security Aboard – Garmin OnBoard System

Manufacturing, Support Products & Materials – Supersede Marine Board

Environmental Design Awards

ONE Palma IFS Multi Tradewind Sail

Digital Yacht BILGE IQ

Special Mentions

Personal Equipment

Henri-Lloyd Ocean Pro

Zhik X Range Hiking Boots and Carbon Insole

Onboard Facilities, Comfort and Entertainment

Brand ID Smartdeck HEAT

Dometic Sanitation Wall Holding Tank Series with VacuMAX Technology

maglassX PORTOFINO BLACK magnetic lamp

Navigation and Communication

Avikus NEUBOAT Dock II

SEA.AI WATCHKEEPER

Electronic and Electrical Systems

AS Labruna VOLTAB

LightGraphix LD1093Z

Propulsion and Dynamics

Marlic 3520 Hydraulic Steering Cylinder

ZF POD 4900

Deck Equipment

Seldén Ratchet for CXr Code furler

Linnext TENDER-REST Dinghy-Chocks

Safety and Security Aboard

Digital Yacht BILGE IQ

Sensar Marine Expansion Hub

Manufacturing, Support Products and Materials

Effetto Venturi GiPSy-mini

Fastmount VL-PF3 Recessed Mount Acoustic Clip

Sace Components CorkMood

The names of all the winners and shortlisted entrants are listed above. The full Jury Report is available with the winning entries and why they won.

The DAME Design Awards are organized, funded and hosted by Metstrade. Entry fees are donated to a charity selected by the Metstrade Exhibition Committee. A record €21,900 was donated to The Ocean Conservation Trust during the Opening Ceremony.