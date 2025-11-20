Boating Industry Insider Podcast features Kicker’s Jeremy Bale

On this episode of the Insider Podcast, Boating Industry sits down with Jeremy Bale, senior brand manager at Kicker Marine Audio.

Bale shares his expertise about sound on the water. We discuss what boat buyers expect today, how audio has become a core part of the on-water experience and what Kicker is doing to grow while keeping dealers and customers satisfied.

Click on the link below to listen:

The Boating Industry Insider Podcast is available on iTunes, Podbean, Stitcher, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, PlayerFM and Podchaser.

This podcast was recorded at IBEX 2025.