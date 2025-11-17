Spotlight: Volare Boats debuts all-electric Artemis23

Volare Boats has officially launched, helmed by a team of marine engineers and industry veterans. The brand was founded by lifelong friends and seasoned boatbuilders Matt Moore and Dustin Tupper in Charleston, South Carolina.

After earning degrees from Clemson University, the two local-bred Charlestonians honed their crafts with established brands for years. Moore led the launch of Scout’s Yacht Division, delivering eight luxury models from 27 to 53 feet in length. Tupper scaled Scout’s in-house engineering team from three to more than 40 members, driving innovation in systems design and production. Moore’s design instinct and energy, and Tupper’s technical depth and precision have formed the backbone of Volare.

After years of leading production and engineering, they have partnered with other industry veterans to create an all-electric boat that performs better, looks sharper and redefines a day on the water.

The concept and the team

Rather than build another gas-powered boat, Moore and Tupper turned to a clean-slate idea: a high-performance, electric-powered dayboat. The duo searched for a partner who could electrify their vision – literally. After a call with MDI Co-Founder Brian Robinson, an electrical systems expert who has experience developing advanced marine propulsion, the team took to the drawing board.

The three rounded out the Volare foundation by joining forces with Florida-based craftsman Donnie and Charlie Brown of Hydrofly Marine. The five-person team then built Volare’s first vessel, leveraging the knowledge of naval architects Morrelli and Melvin, who contributed to the overall design concept and its efficient hull and hydrofoil system.

Volare’s flagship model, the Artemis23, delivers on their vision to unlock cutting-edge technology, luxury and water-born freedom. The company claims that the vessel achieves superior speed and range compared with any other electric boat in its class, proving that functionality, smooth performance and electric propulsion can match, and exceed, expectations.

The Artemis23

The Artemis23 is a 23-foot, all-electric day boat that offers market-leading electric battery range, superior maneuverability with 360-degree joystick control and an overall seamless, low-maintenance experience.

“Volare was born from a belief that boating should feel as effortless and elegant as the water itself,” Moore said. “The Artemis23 represents not just a product launch, but a promise that boating can be more intelligent, more enjoyable and more responsible.”

Voalre’s Volcan Propulsion system delivers a smooth, quiet ride. Its joystick system, ultralight hull design and intelligently optimized battery modules allow for extended cruising time, minimal upkeepand a smooth driving experience.

Crafted in the heart of Charleston and shaped by decades of naval engineering expertise, Volare strives to blend form, function and forward-thinking sustainability.

“The Artemis23 is not just another electric boat. It’s a completely reimagined day-boating platform engineered from the keel up to delight, not distract,” Tupper said.

While the Artemis23 will officially debut at the 2026 Palm Beach International Boat Show March 25-29, the team has provided sneak peeks at the Annapolis Power Boat Show and Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

Volare is now accepting reservations for the Artemis23, with limited availability for its 2026 deliveries. Dealer inquiries are welcome.