Minneapolis Boat Show opens Innovation Awards entries

The StaffNovember 17, 2025
Minneapolis Boat Show Innovation Awards logo

The Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance, is accepting entries for the 2026 Innovation Awards through December 11. The annual awards honor excellence and innovation in new marine products, highlighting advancements that move the recreational boating industry forward.

Product categories:

  • Aluminum and Non-Fiberglass
  • Fishing Boats Fiberglass
  • Fishing Boats
  • Pontoon Boats Furnishings
  • Electric Boats (20 feet and under)

Entrants gain valuable exposure before and during the show, including:

  • Innovation Award signage identifying products as cutting-edge to attendees and industry stakeholders
  • Product review by leading marine journalists
  • Recognition in the official Show Guide
  • Display along Innovation Way, where all entered products are showcased in a secondary exhibit area

Entries are open to any contracted exhibitor that meets the program’s rules and regulations.

