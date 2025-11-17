Minneapolis Boat Show opens Innovation Awards entries

The Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance, is accepting entries for the 2026 Innovation Awards through December 11. The annual awards honor excellence and innovation in new marine products, highlighting advancements that move the recreational boating industry forward.

Product categories:

Aluminum and Non-Fiberglass

Fishing Boats Fiberglass

Fishing Boats

Pontoon Boats Furnishings

Electric Boats (20 feet and under)

Entrants gain valuable exposure before and during the show, including:

Innovation Award signage identifying products as cutting-edge to attendees and industry stakeholders

Product review by leading marine journalists

Recognition in the official Show Guide

Display along Innovation Way, where all entered products are showcased in a secondary exhibit area

Entries are open to any contracted exhibitor that meets the program’s rules and regulations.