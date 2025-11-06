MarineMax Pensacola appoints general manager

MarineMax has announced the appointment of Ryan Myers as the general manager of MarineMax Pensacola.

Myers joined MarineMax in 2017 as a finance specialist at Newcoast Financial, where he developed a deep understanding of both the marine and finance sectors. He was promoted to director of finance for Newcoast in 2022, and earlier this year, he transitioned to MarineMax Pensacola as the sales and finance manager.

MarineMax stated that Myers has maintained a strong trajectory of success over the past several years and is well-positioned to continue that momentum. The company said he has earned trust and respect through his professionalism and collaborative leadership style.