MarineMax appoints regional president

MarineMax has announced the promotion of Joshua Lavine from district president to regional president of Southeast Florida.

Lavine will oversee a broader area that includes Brevard, Stuart, Jupiter, North Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Pompano, Pompano Yacht Center and Dania.

The company stated that, throughout his tenure, Lavine has demonstrated his ability to drive operational excellence while inspiring and developing those around him. As a leader, he empowers others to reach their full potential, setting clear expectations and fostering a culture of accountability and continuous improvement.

“Joshua’s leadership has been instrumental in fostering a culture of excellence and collaboration,” said Kyle Langbehn, EVP and president of retail operations, MarineMax. “His commitment to our teams and customers continues to elevate MarineMax and strengthen our presence in Southeast Florida.”

This announcement follows the company’s appointment of Chris Shanabrook as general manager of MarineMax Clearwater, its flagship location.