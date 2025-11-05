Boat Clubs announce reciprocal membership agreement

Nautical Boat Club and Gulf Stream Boat Club have announced a new reciprocal membership agreement. Members of the clubs will now enjoy reciprocal benefits at all locations of both Nautical and Gulf Stream franchises, for a total of 34 Boating Country Clubs nationwide.

“This agreement sets a new bar within the boating community,” said Alex Warner, CEO of Gulf Stream. “It’s the first time two clubs of this caliber have aligned to expand benefits for members, and it underscores both our mutual dedication to innovation and our belief that the best experiences are meant to be shared.”

Members of Nautical Boat Club’s 27 locations throughout six states will enjoy Nautical’s three locales along Florida’s west coast, and full membership benefits at Gulf Stream’s seven locations in southeast Florida.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Gulf Stream Boat Club in this first-of-its-kind collaboration,” said Tom Gardiner, owner of Nautical Boat Club. “Nautical Boat Club has always been a pioneer in the boat-club business. Now, we’re proud to share that spirit with Gulf Stream, redefining what it means to belong to a premium boat club with an unwavering focus on world-class service and member satisfaction.”