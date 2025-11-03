Nimbus Group adds Aquador dealer in Switzerland

Nimbus Group has appointed Herzog Marinecenter AG as a dealer of the Aquador brand for the Swiss market. Herzog Marinecenter, already a dealer of Nimbus boats in Switzerland, has established a strong presence around Lake Lucerne in the Swiss Alps.

The previous importer, Boote Polch Switzerland AG, with Nimbus Group, will manage imports to Switzerland through Herzog Marinecenter.

“Aquador, with the new models 300HT and 400HT, is a perfect addition to our existing product range [and] we are grateful to Boote Polch Switzerland AG for this opportunity and look forward to expanding the collaboration to include the Aquador models as well,” said Raphael Herzog of Herzog Marinecenter.