Catalina Yachts announces production pause

Catalina Yachts announced on October 15 that it will pause production to “reorganize key areas of [its] operation.” Existing boat orders will be fulfilled, and the Catalina dealer network will remain available to customers.

“I want to share an important update directly with those who matter most to this company — our owners, future owners, and the broader sailing community that has supported Catalina for more than 50 years,” said Patrick Turner, president of Catalina Yachts, in a Facebook post. “We have initiated a temporary production pause while we reorganize key areas of our operation. Like many manufacturers in today’s environment, we are navigating short-term financial challenges. Rather than pushing ahead in a way that could compromise quality or consistency, we have chosen to take a responsible pause while we finalize the support needed to move forward stronger.”

He stated that the decision to pause production temporarily is a reflection of the company’s commitment to its long-term health.

“This is not a setback in spirit — it is a reset in structure,” Turner continued. “Catalina has weathered many challenges over the decades, and each one has made us more resilient. This moment will be no different.”