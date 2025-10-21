Catalina Yachts announces production pause

The StaffOctober 21, 2025
Catalina Yachts at Newport Boat Show
Photo courtesy of Catalina Yachts

Catalina Yachts announced on October 15 that it will pause production to “reorganize key areas of [its] operation.” Existing boat orders will be fulfilled, and the Catalina dealer network will remain available to customers.

“I want to share an important update directly with those who matter most to this company — our owners, future owners, and the broader sailing community that has supported Catalina for more than 50 years,” said Patrick Turner, president of Catalina Yachts, in a Facebook post. “We have initiated a temporary production pause while we reorganize key areas of our operation. Like many manufacturers in today’s environment, we are navigating short-term financial challenges. Rather than pushing ahead in a way that could compromise quality or consistency, we have chosen to take a responsible pause while we finalize the support needed to move forward stronger.”

He stated that the decision to pause production temporarily is a reflection of the company’s commitment to its long-term health.

“This is not a setback in spirit — it is a reset in structure,” Turner continued. “Catalina has weathered many challenges over the decades, and each one has made us more resilient. This moment will be no different.”

The StaffOctober 21, 2025

Related Articles

Nemo Power Tools

Spotlight: Nemo Power Tools brings innovation below the surface

October 21, 2025
Stingray boat

Stingray Boats expands leadership team

October 21, 2025
Galati Yacht Sales

Galati Yacht Sales transitions to employee ownership

October 20, 2025
Pied Piper PSI award

Sun Tracker ranked highest in sales call effectiveness study

October 20, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.