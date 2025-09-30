Be memorable for effective networking

By Glenn Hansen

Networking is awkward. The sticky name tags that never stick right. Walking into conversations with strangers. And swapping digital business cards. I don’t love any of that. But I do love the interesting people I meet when networking. I need that in my life and in my work. Networking is both weird and good.

I’ve created a different approach to networking. My method is often surprising and always effective, though it can be a slow process. When someone at a networking event asks me, “So what do you do?” I respond with something like, “I love to mess around in my garage on woodworking projects.” Or even better, I’ll say, “I spend as much time as I can outside, on my bike in the summer and on skis in the winter.”

The person on the other side of that nametag will look at me confused. They were waiting to hear, “I’m in sales,” or maybe “I write software code,” or “I work in healthcare.”

When I go to a networking event, my goal is to meet people I would enjoy talking with, people I want to get to know. I probably came to this event straight from work, and so did the others in attendance. And I probably checked my email while walking into the event. I don’t want to keep talking about work.

I know, your work is very interesting and you’re ready to talk about some recent project success. Or maybe you’re eager to show your experience because you’re in the job market. But I don’t want to talk about your work. Or mine. Not yet.

Be memorable

If you and I get to know each other personally, we might find each other interesting. We may have things in common. That makes both of us more memorable. So I might ask you things like: What are you doing this weekend? What’s your favorite Thai restaurant in town? Did you watch the game last night?

I want to know what moves you, personally. What happens in your house at 6 p.m.? What do you do for no money at all? That’s more interesting to me.

Here’s where this awkward networking starts to pay off. If you and I enjoy this conversation, if we find each other interesting, we will get to know and like each other. I’m not talking about making a new best buddy, but if I know you and like you, I’m far more likely to remember you. Then I will think of you professionally and refer you to someone who needs your sales management skills or expertise in commercial real estate.

Collecting business cards is fine. But collecting memories of people is way better. Yes, it can be slow. We’re going to talk for 10 or 15 minutes, maybe more, about personal things, all before we get to the work stuff. But this is a much more powerful and effective networking method.

Nobody really wants to talk about my work as a magazine editor. And I don’t want to talk about medical device sales or search-engine optimization or even the latest trends in boating. Sure, we’ll probably get there eventually, because you and I both want more business connections and opportunities. But I am more likely to get that business by building a relationship based on mutual interests, good conversation and being memorable.

One more thing, about LinkedIn

LinkedIn is not really networking. It can help you expand your network and organize it, but networking it’s not.

Why not? It’s hard to start meaningful relationships, or at least it can take longer. For me, LinkedIn works best when my connections and I have met in person and have an understood goal for this connection.

Networking is communication, not just a connection. I will admit, I have far too many LinkedIn connections I have never met, people I do not know. There is no benefit in that. These days, I “deny” connections with people I don’t know who attempt a connection with me. Unless they send a message stating a clear purpose, or – even better – make a personal connection. Then we can start a conversation, digitally for now, and that can lead to a relationship and opportunities to help each other.

Go to networking events and tell stories. And connect with people on LinkedIn for the right reason. Don’t talk about your work right away, that’s boring and predictable. Networking is not about trying to make a sale. It’s about trying to start a relationship.

Glenn Hansen is a contributor to Boating Industry and the editor of OPE+, the trade media serving power-equipment and landscape-service professionals. He’s been involved in media, manufacturing and the power retail market for years, covering motorcycles, boating, and power equipment.