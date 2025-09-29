RAD Propulsion expands into U.S.

RAD Propulsion, a UK-based innovator of electric marine propulsion systems, has expanded into the U.S. with the opening of an office in Charleston, South Carolina.

“Establishing a base in Charleston is an important milestone for RAD,” said Simon Payne, sales director at RAD Propulsion. “It not only strengthens our ability to support customers across North America but also symbolises the growth of RAD as we build a dedicated team in the U.S. to accelerate adoption of our technology.”

The expansion builds on RAD’s ongoing collaboration with Zodiac of North America, a manufacturer of inflatable and rigid-hull inflatable boats.

“Working with RAD Propulsion has been a fantastic experience,” said Justin Antolini, commercial sales director of Zodiac of North America. “Their cutting-edge electric propulsion systems are a perfect fit for Zodiac Milpro’s mission to innovate and deliver sustainable solutions to our customers from sectors such as expedition cruise and defence. We’re excited to continue building this partnership as they expand into the North American market.”

RAD Propulsion’s U.S. client base also includes Volare boats, based in Charleston.