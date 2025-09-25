Ingman Marine acquires fourth location in Florida

Ingman Marine, a fourth-generation, family-owned boat dealership with more than 45 years of service across Southwest Florida, will acquire Cannons Marina on Longboat Key.

Cannons Marina will become Ingman Marine’s fourth location. Together, the two family-run dealerships bring over 135 years of combined experience to Florida’s Gulf Coast, serving boaters across Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte Counties.

“When legacies merge, customers win,” said Mike Brimer, CEO of Ingman Marine. “Together, Ingman Marine and Cannons Marina bring more than 135 years of combined history. That means unmatched expertise, trusted service and [an] award-winning partnership with Grady-White, all continuing for generations to come.”