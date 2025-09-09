Brownell Boat Stands expands leadership team

The StaffSeptember 9, 2025
Brownell Boat Stands' Matt Duggan
Brownell Boat Stands & Equipment has named Matt Duggan to the position of vice president of sales and business development.
 
Duggan was most recently the sales director at Edson Marine in New Bedford, Massachusetts, where he worked with OEM and retail customers for both power and sail. Before his time with the dealership, Duggan served as the Regatta Director at Sail Newport.

In his new role, Duggan will service existing clients while spearheading initiatives to drive brand awareness and build future relationships.
 
“We’re thrilled to welcome Matt to the team,” said Alex Kavanaugh, president of Brownell Boat Stands. “We’re confident that his industry experience, along with his lifelong passion for boating, will further Brownell’s commitment to exemplary customer service. Matt’s expertise is sure to help expand the company’s reach and recognition across the U.S.”
 
“I’m very excited to be a part of the Brownell legacy,” Duggan said. “I absolutely love sales—working with a customer to improve their experience on the water, or with a yard to create a safer and more efficient environment for their customers is a great feeling. Working in an industry that I truly care about is a gift and I look forward to being a part of Brownell’s trusted and successful history.”

