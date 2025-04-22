Brownell celebrates grand opening of manufacturing facility

The StaffApril 22, 2025
Brownell's new manufacturing facility
Photo courtesy of Brownell

Brownell Boat Stands & Equipment has announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility. After breaking ground in 2023, Brownell officially moved into its new facility this spring.
 
The new 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, located in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, is 10 percent larger than Brownell’s original factory, which has been the company’s home for over four decades. Not far from the original factory, the new plant is designed for a more natural flow in the production process, allowing the company to expedite output, improve efficiencies, maintain high-quality standards and provide better value to its customers.
 
“We’ve spent the last 70 years cementing ourselves as the premier boat stand and equipment manufacturer, and we’re excited to continue that commitment to excellence for the next 70 as we move into the future,” said Alex Kavanaugh, president of Brownell Boat Stands. “Throughout our entire history as a company, we’ve never had a recall and never had a failure, proving our loyalty to high-quality standards and our customers. Our new home will serve as a testament to that dedication to produce the best products offered in our industry.”

The StaffApril 22, 2025

Related Articles

Williams Jet Tenders' HVO tanks

Williams Jet Tenders to power fleet with HVO fuel

April 22, 2025
MasterCraft Boats of Utah showroom

MasterCraft Boats of Utah adds location

April 22, 2025
Women Making Waves logo

Boating Industry’s Women Making Waves nominations due in May

April 22, 2025
Freedom Boat Club's Marbella location

Freedom Boat Club expands in Southern Spain

April 22, 2025

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.