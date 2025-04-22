Brownell celebrates grand opening of manufacturing facility

Brownell Boat Stands & Equipment has announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility. After breaking ground in 2023, Brownell officially moved into its new facility this spring.



The new 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, located in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, is 10 percent larger than Brownell’s original factory, which has been the company’s home for over four decades. Not far from the original factory, the new plant is designed for a more natural flow in the production process, allowing the company to expedite output, improve efficiencies, maintain high-quality standards and provide better value to its customers.



“We’ve spent the last 70 years cementing ourselves as the premier boat stand and equipment manufacturer, and we’re excited to continue that commitment to excellence for the next 70 as we move into the future,” said Alex Kavanaugh, president of Brownell Boat Stands. “Throughout our entire history as a company, we’ve never had a recall and never had a failure, proving our loyalty to high-quality standards and our customers. Our new home will serve as a testament to that dedication to produce the best products offered in our industry.”