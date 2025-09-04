Yamaha joins Sea Tow Sea Care program

The StaffSeptember 4, 2025
Yamaha Boat
Photo courtesy of Yamaha

Sea Tow has announced that Yamaha WaterCraft is one of the inaugural brands to join its new Sea Care six month program. As a program participant, Yamaha Watercraft now offers to cover half the cost of an annual Sea Tow Gold Card membership for each new boat buyer.

Sea Tow’s Sea Care program is designed to address industry-wide challenges around boater acquisition and retention. Boaters are offered a 24/7 direct connection to Coast Guard-licensed Sea Tow captains, which provides the peace of mind buyers need.

“Providing peace of mind to the new boat owner is what Yamaha products champion. Adding Sea Tow membership elevates the ownership experience exponentially,” said Leslie Zlotnick, marketing manager of Yamaha WaterCraft.

Sea Tow Gold Card membership benefits include:

  • 24/7 priority service nationwide 
  • Unlimited towing with no distance or dollar limits in the member’s home area
  • Fuel and oil/parts delivery, jump starts, disentanglements, covered ungroundings, and more
  • Local knowledge, navigation and referrals, troubleshooting, tides, and weather
  • Member-only savings on boating products and services through the Sea Tow Savings Club

“We are proud to align with Yamaha WaterCraft and take another step towards making every moment on the water unforgettable,” said Kristen Fronhnhoefer, president of Sea Tow. “Offering a Sea Tow membership demonstrates Yamaha WaterCraft’s commitment to enhancing the on-water experience after the purchase and reaffirms the brand’s position as a leader in the field.”

