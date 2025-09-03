Wet Sounds partners with Land ‘N’ Sea Distributing

The StaffSeptember 3, 2025
Wet Sounds tower speakers
Photo courtesy of Wet Sounds

Wet Sounds has announced its partnership with Land ‘N’ Sea Distributing, a U.S. wholesale distributor of marine and RV parts and accessories. Effective immediately, Land ‘N’ Sea’s network of marine and RV dealers can now source Wet Sounds’ audio solutions.

“This partnership with Land ‘N’ Sea represents a major milestone in Wet Sounds’ mission to bring our industry-leading marine audio experience to more customers across the United States. Land ‘N’ Sea’s strong dealer network and trusted reputation in the marine and RV industries make them an ideal distribution partner for us,” said Mark Gerick, business unit director of Wet Sounds.

The StaffSeptember 3, 2025

Related Articles

Samin Yasar of Georgia Southern University receives Yamaha Rightwaters Conservation Scholarship

Yamaha Rightwaters names conservation scholarship recipient

September 3, 2025
Freedom Boat Club Christchurch, New Zeeland

Freedom Boat Club opens New Zeeland location

September 3, 2025
Naiad Watchtower

Whiskey Project Group launches U.S. manufacturing

September 3, 2025
Arksen

Arksen and RAD Propulsion partner 

September 3, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.