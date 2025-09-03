Wet Sounds partners with Land ‘N’ Sea Distributing

Wet Sounds has announced its partnership with Land ‘N’ Sea Distributing, a U.S. wholesale distributor of marine and RV parts and accessories. Effective immediately, Land ‘N’ Sea’s network of marine and RV dealers can now source Wet Sounds’ audio solutions.

“This partnership with Land ‘N’ Sea represents a major milestone in Wet Sounds’ mission to bring our industry-leading marine audio experience to more customers across the United States. Land ‘N’ Sea’s strong dealer network and trusted reputation in the marine and RV industries make them an ideal distribution partner for us,” said Mark Gerick, business unit director of Wet Sounds.