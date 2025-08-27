Wet Sounds promotes Mark Gerick to business unit director

Wet Sounds has named Mark Gerick as its business unit director, effective August 22. Gerick previously served as chief operating officer, and the company stated that he has played a pivotal role in its strategic growth and operational success.

“Mark has been instrumental in guiding and building the Wet Sounds brand for many years,” said Jake Petkovich, president of marine, Patrick Industries. “From periods of rapid growth to evolving industry cycles, he has consistently advanced Wet Sounds’ leadership position, strengthened the customer experience, and expanded market opportunities.