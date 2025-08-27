Wet Sounds promotes Mark Gerick to business unit director

The StaffAugust 27, 2025
Mark Gerick

Wet Sounds has named Mark Gerick as its business unit director, effective August 22. Gerick previously served as chief operating officer, and the company stated that he has played a pivotal role in its strategic growth and operational success. 

“Mark has been instrumental in guiding and building the Wet Sounds brand for many years,” said Jake Petkovich, president of marine, Patrick Industries. “From periods of rapid growth to evolving industry cycles, he has consistently advanced Wet Sounds’ leadership position, strengthened the customer experience, and expanded market opportunities.

The StaffAugust 27, 2025

Related Articles

X Shore electric boat

Market trends: OEMs continue to invest as electric boating gains interest

August 26, 2025
Boating Industry Insider - Podcast

Boating Industry Insider Podcast: Mercury President John Buelow

August 26, 2025
Legacy Harbour Marina

Legacy Harbour Marina rebuilds after Hurricane Ian

August 26, 2025
Stella Marinas

Stella Marinas acquires marinas on Chesapeake Bay

August 25, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.